Oak Ridge Resident Celebrates 102nd Birthday

Oak Ridge Senior Living threw a birthday party for Mary Shoulders who is celebrating her 102nd birthday.

Mary says her big secret to feeling so good at her age is that she follows the Lord.

Executive Director, Denise Casares, says she actually takes care of them.

Employees and other residents at Oak Ridge will go into Shoulders' room throughout the day so she can pray for them.

Shoulders said she even gets up every morning and cleans her room.

"What else did I have to do? Go in there and sit down? I'm not a sitter," said Shoulders.

Casares says they can always find Shoulders singing Christian hymns randomly throughout the day.

Her daughter picked her up her birthday evening to spend the rest of her special day with family.

