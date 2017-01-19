Reward offered for information on whooping crane shooting

An update on the search for the person who shot and killed a whooping crane in the central part of the state.

The Director of Natural Resources says the reward is up to $11,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing the bird in Greene County.

The State Department of Natural Resources says remains of the crane were found in a field near the Goose Pond State Fish and Wildlife Area.

The whooping crane is a federally endangered species.

The agency says they have a great investigator but they need tips to find the shooter.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.