Mobile Vet Clinic making rounds in the Tri-State

Instead of taking your pets to the vet, a new full-service vet clinic will come to you.

Animal House Mobile Vet opened in Spencer County, and veterinarian Dr. Laura Richey is making house calls from Vanderburgh County to Perry County.

She treats cats and dogs in the $300,000 custom clinic on wheels.

It has everything from an exam area, to a surgery room.

Dr. Richey also does x-rays and dental cleanings. It's the only mobile clinic in the area.

"I have been very fortunate to be pretty busy already, which is great I was hoping for that," Veterinarian Laura Richey said. "I think people are pretty excited about the concept of it, and we have been very busy."

The clinic mainly operates by appointment.

It is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.