Hoosiers Host Gladstein Invitational

Between Friday and Saturday more than 20 teams will take to the track at Harry Gladstein Fieldhouse to compete in the annual Gladstein Invitational. Some of the teams IU will be squaring off against are: Ball State, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State, Miami (OH), Western Michigan and Xavier.

The meet will get underway on Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. with the men’s weight throw. Andrew Miller will compete in the event. Miller currently holds the third best mark in school history in the weight throw. The junior holds a career best mark of 20.27m (66-6), just about half of a meter shy of the school record.

The first track event will begin at 4:20 p.m. with the women’s 3,000m run. A few marquee races to keep an eye out for will be the fast section of the women’s 3,000m run and the fast section of the men’s mile.

Katherine Receveur will be one of the four Hoosier runners competing in the fast section of the 3k. Last weekend she ran into the record books with the ninth fastest time in the 3,000m run in school history. Teammates Brenna Calder, Corinne Cominator and Haley Harris will also be in the event.

The men’s mile will feature cross country All-American Jason Crist. Crist was First-Team All-Big Ten in cross country this season as well, giving him four All-Big Ten selections in the sport. Junior teammate Jordan Huntoon will also be a part of the loaded field. Former IU star Andy Bayer will compete in the mile as well. Bayer ranks inside the top five in three different events on IU’s record board. He is fifth in the 5k, third in the mile and holds the school record in the 3k.

Day two will feature reigning Big Ten Track Athlete of the Week, Daniel Kuhn. Kuhn earned the honor by throwing down the fourth fastest 600m run time ever run by a collegiate on a 200m track. This weekend Daniel will try his luck in the 800m run, an event he holds the school record in. His training partner, Huntoon, will also be in the race.

The fast section of the women’s 400m dash will feature the same trio that swept a tough Tennessee team. Taylor Williams leads the group with a season best time of 55.94 seconds. Riley Egbula turned in a time of 56.03 against Purdue last weekend. Kendell Wiles, a Big Ten point scorer, will also be running in the fast section, which will start at about 6:15 p.m.

Indiana will send three throwers to Lexington, Ky. for the Rod McCravy Memorial. School record-holder Willie Morrison and David Schall will both compete in the men’s shot put. The event is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Freshman Khayla Dawson will compete in the women’s shot put at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

