Traffic Alert: Authorities close road to replace power pole

We have new information from a three-car crash on First Avenue.

Authorities say the road will be closed from Uhlhorn to Dresden for the next two to three hours so crews can replace a power pole.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Authorities say there are no serious injuries, but one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

One of the cars took out a pole, but no power was lost to nearby businesses.

