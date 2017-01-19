Thunderbolts get set for big weekend

Evansville had their best goal-producing period of the season last Friday in Huntsville. With the Havoc on an eight-game winning streak and the score 3-0 Huntsville after two periods, Evansville's offense came to life. The Thunderbolts scored four goals in the period while Tanner Milliron made 14 third period saves as Evansville got their first franchise win against Huntsville. The victory ended a four-game losing streak for Evansville. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts returned home to the Ford Center for the first time in 2017. Evansville hosted Knoxville, who went into the game with the season series lead three games to two. The teams had played each other tight all season with three of the games needing overtime to settle the score. Evansville got behind early one to nothing, but tied the game with a first-period powerplay goal. Josh Harris scored his eighth of the season assisted by Tommy Fiorentino and Justin MacDonald. Unfortunately, the Thunderbolts would be unable to get on the scoreboard again and fell to the IceBears 3-1. Next Opponent It is a three in three weekend starting Friday night in Evansville. The Thunderbolts host the Mississippi RiverKings then travel to Mississippi Saturday. This weekend will mark the fourth and fifth games of the season between the clubs. The three previous games have all been one-goal affairs. Mississippi leads the series two games to one. The two teams last played Dec. 23 when Evansville won in overtime 6-5. Ryan Marcuz leads Mississippi in goals with 11. The RiverKings have the SPHL's third best powerplay clicking at 17.8 percent. On Sunday, the Thunderbolts return home to host the Peoria Rivermen. Heading into the weekend, Peoria has 35 points on the season - good for fourth in the standings. The Rivermen lead the season series four games to two. They are on a two-game win streak and boast a 6-2-2 record in their past 10 games. Peoria is very tough away from home earning points in 12 of their 13 road games (7-1-5). Thunderbolt Aces Josh Harris has three goals in the past two games.

Justin MacDonald has an 11-game point streak. His current streak is the longest in the SPHL this season.