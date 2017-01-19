Aces Full-court Press: Head coach Marty Simmons

Kentucky State Police are looking for two people suspected of robbery from the Walmart in Hanson, Kentucky.More >>
On Saturday, the coroner's office said an autopsy on 24-year-old Aaron Day-volt was conducted, but the cause of death is pending toxicology results. We're told no injuries were found on the body.More >>
Thousands of people packed the Ford Center in Evansville for the annual Guns and Hoses event. It's a major milestone for the annual boxing contest between local firefighters and law enforcement as it hits its tenth year.More >>
UE graduate and Evansville firefighter Beth Csukas is now walking with a cane. She received the Missouri Valley Conference's "Most Courageous" award at her alma mater.More >>
Saturday was Engineering Excellence Day on campus. Engineering students have been working for thousands of hours building a Formula SAE car.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
Happy Days actress Erin Moran died Saturday at age 56, according to published reports.More >>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
