Illinois Attorney General's office suing nation's largest student loan company for fraud

The Illinois Attorney General's office is suing the nation's largest student loan company for fraud.

The Navient Corporation is being sued by the state office for using unfair and deceptive practices with lending and debt collection.

The lawsuit filed in Cook County seeks restitution and penalties.

A separate lawsuit was also filed against the company by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection bureau alleging the company made it harder to repay loans by giving bad information, processing payments incorrectly and failing to address complaints.

Navient officials dispute the allegation in both suits, claiming they are politically motivated attacks.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.