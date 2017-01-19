KY Attorney General announces new program to improve state's response to sexual assault

The Kentucky Attorney General announced a new program to improve the state's response to sexual assault.

In a partnership with the University of Louisville, researchers will monitor Kentucky's quest to rid itself of a backlog of untested rape kits and work to prevent it from happening again.

A 2015 audit showed Kentucky had more than 3,000 untested rape kits.

Last year, the state approved 4.5 million dollars in spending to alleviate the backlog.

