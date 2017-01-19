Officials warn drivers about increased deer activity on Highway 41

Audubon Park is a big problem area where drivers can expect more deer activity in the next few days (WFIE)

The wet weather is creating a driving hazard on Highway 41 in Henderson. With more rain in the forecast, we're told conditions could worsen there.

The Ohio River is expected to crest at nearly 40 feet. When it gets that high, deer are forced out of the floodwaters.

Kentucky transportation's Keith Todd showed 14NEWS just how dangerous some of the low-lying areas can be to drive through.

It didn't take long to spot deer attempting to cross the road.

Crews installed message boards warning drivers about the deer. Those will stay up through the weekend until the floodwaters drop.

"40,000 vehicles a day travel this section. That doesn't mix well with deer trying to cross the road," said Keith Todd, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. "We always try to put up message boards to alert the public and try to get driver's attention. Slow down, take it easy, and be aware that deer are going to be congregating here and will try to cross the road."

As you know, deer are more active around dusk, but Keith says drivers can expect more activity in the afternoon hours as floodwaters continue to rise.

