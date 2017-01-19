Ivy Tech students can get paid to learn

Students at Ivy Tech can now get paid to learn.

The school announced Thursday a program that partners with area manufacturers that will provide on-the-job training while the student gets paid $12.50 per hour for 40 hours per week.

The program lasts for five weeks and students will learn valuable skills that employers are seeking.

It's being funded by a grant from the Department of Workforce Development.

Ivy Tech Southwest Chancellor Jonathan Weinzapfel says it's a great way for manufacturers to secure qualified applicants.

Enrollment is open to anyone and the classes for the program begin March 6. Space is limited

