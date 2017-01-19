Huntingburg man accused of peeking through window

Saturday was Engineering Excellence Day on campus. Engineering students have been working for thousands of hours building a Formula SAE car.More >>
Convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof is now on federal death row in Indiana.More >>
The Wesselman Nature Society is urging the Tri-State to recycle cleanly. On Saturday, the center accepted cans, plastic, and other items at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.More >>
Final preparations are underway before the Honor flight of Southern Indiana travels to Washington D.C.More >>
St. Vincent's hospital held a grand opening for its "Northside Crossing" facility in Darmstadt.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
The body of the second person killed in a late-night boat crash on Lake Murray has been recovered. The body of the second person killed in a late-night boat crash on Lake Murray has been recovered.More >>
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
