Huntingburg man accused of peeking through window

A Huntingburg man is in jail accused of peeking inside a window.

Jasper police say they were called to a home on St. Charles Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.

A woman told them that 29-year-old Gary Hires had tapped on her windows and was trying to look inside.

He was charged with stalking with a deadly weapon and false informing and taken to the Dubois County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.