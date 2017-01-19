Huntingburg man accused of peeking through window - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Huntingburg man accused of peeking through window

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Huntingburg man is in jail accused of peeking inside a window.  

Jasper police say they were called to a home on St. Charles Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.

A woman told them that 29-year-old Gary Hires had tapped on her windows and was trying to look inside.  

He was charged with stalking with a deadly weapon and false informing and taken to the Dubois County Jail.

