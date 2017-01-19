Evansville man jailed on drug charges

Saturday was Engineering Excellence Day on campus. Engineering students have been working for thousands of hours building a Formula SAE car.More >>
Convicted South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof is now on federal death row in Indiana.More >>
The Wesselman Nature Society is urging the Tri-State to recycle cleanly. On Saturday, the center accepted cans, plastic, and other items at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center.More >>
Final preparations are underway before the Honor flight of Southern Indiana travels to Washington D.C.More >>
St. Vincent's hospital held a grand opening for its "Northside Crossing" facility in Darmstadt.More >>
On the video, another passenger stands up and confronts the American Airlines crew and tells one employee "if you did that to me, I would knock you flat."More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Frito-Lay says consumers should not eat two flavors of potato chips under recall because of fears of salmonella causing food poisoning.More >>
A group of 40 people marched into a Louisville restaurant to remove several patrons whom they claim are neo-Nazi white supremacists.More >>
