Evansville man jailed on drug charges

An Evansville man is in jail on drug charges.

Police say they pulled 34-year-old Thomas Sutherland over Wednesday morning for failing to signal.

Officers say they found three baggies in the vehicle that tested positive for meth.

Police say they found four other bags of what looked like meth, but they tested negative.

Sutherland is charged with dealing in meth.

