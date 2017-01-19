Friends help reopen Reo Raceway

Reo Raceway on State Road 161 in Spencer County closed two years ago, but the parking lot is packed again.

"I've been up here twice this week and then today," said Tim Evans from Boonville.

Guys like Tim who used to spend weekends there racing remote-controlled cars are back.

"It's just getting the remote in your hand. It's just fun, you know, to make the car work, you gotta work on them. I work on 'em all week just to make them race on Saturday so that they're fast, you know,” Evans explained.

Jay Bickel opened the raceway in 2006 to feed his own racing addiction.

"The fun that we had, the camaraderie, the joking around. A lot of guys just call this home," Bickel said.

When Jay’s wife was diagnosed with MS, though, running the raceway and working full-time became too much.

"Life happened and we just had to shut down. We just couldn't do it anymore. We just didn't have the energy, the strength, the time to make this thing go anymore," said Bickel.

So, all was quiet, for a while. Then, the phone started ringing.

"I called Jay, trying to get him to get it going again. I've been bugging him for a little while. Finally some other people started bugging him, too. We finally got through to him,” said Evans.

"We just fielded so many calls over the last few months that we couldn't help but open it back up, with their help," Jay added. "We got guys that drove from Louisville, from Elizabethtown, from Leitchfield, to come back and race and to help, free, to come and just donate their time and say we want to have that family atmosphere where we can all hang out again.”

Together, they're tackling a new off-road course. An oval course is already complete.

"It's a lot of work. A lot of work. But it's worth it in the end. When everybody shows up and there's a big crowd and everybody has fun it's all worth it," said Evans.

The big payoff comes on Saturday, January 28, when Reo Raceway reopens.

For updates on Reo Raceway, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.