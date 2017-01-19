Mt Carmel’s Justin Carpenter named Hoops Live Player of the Week

It was another week of vigorous voting, as our Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees yielded thousands of ballots.

However, one hoopster ran away with the title.

Mt. Carmel's 6'8" sharpshooter, Justin Carpenter, took home the crown after leading the Golden Aces to a 68-69 victory at Boonville.

He racked up a game-high 27 points in the Big 8 conference win, keeping head coach Tyler Buss' squad unbeaten in league play and atop the standings.

