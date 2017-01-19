New kind of hydroplane racing coming to Evansville

A new event that's expected to drive a big crowd to the Evansville riverfront is coming labor day weekend.

It's a project that's been in the works for almost a year.

Organizers said expect a lot of noise to be coming out of the Ohio River very soon.

"Everybody is excited that we're bringing a new form of boat racing. We're not bring back boat racing. We're bring a new form of boat racing entertainment that's never been here before," said Randy Lientz from Evansville Hydrofest.

In the past, Evansville had a hydroplane race called Thunder on the Ohio, but that was years ago.

Now, there's a new similar race coming to the area, and they're calling it Roar on the River.

"If you didn't know the difference, you wouldn't know the difference because the largest boats were bringing, the Grand Prix, are 3 feet short than the Unlimited class. What you will notice is they are a lot louder," said Lientz.

14 different types of inboard hydroplanes can qualify for this race, and already. 33 teams have committed.

One of them being a local racer from Posey county.

"All the years I raced we had to travel to Michigan and Ohio to do most of our races.it would take a 6 to 8 to 10 hour drive to go to a race, and with a race in our own backyard it's phenomenal and I'm really looking forward to it," said racer Dennis Wright from New Harmony.

Dennis had taken a break from racing while raising his family, but now, he's ready to get back out there Labor Day weekend and feel that rush.

"My son wants to see my drive. I'm 48 years old. I'm going to jump back in the boat for a few races and then we'll see how it goes. If it comes back to me, I may stick with it for a little while," said Wright.

Those helping make this happen are the Mayor's office, the Evansville Convention and Visitor's Bureau and the Evansville Hydrofest team.

They say expect close competition, more boats, less downtime, and more roar!

Organizers say they're still needing sponsors, volunteers, and vendors.

Admission will be $10 for all 3 days, and those 12 and under can go for free.

Wristbands will go on sale June 14.

