Super rare "geep" born in Spencer Co.

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
ROCKPORT, IN (WFIE) -

The Garrett farm in Rockport is home to a newborn "geep."

Experts say a geep is a sheep-goat hybrid, and is very rare because goats and sheep have a different number of chromosomes. 

They are usually stillborn, and only a handful of cases are documented. 

Officials with the Purdue Extension Office in Perry County said the animal certainly looks like a geep.

Family members say they plan to do genetic testing to make sure. 

14 News spoke with the family. We're working on the story.

