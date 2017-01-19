Super rare "geep" born in Spencer Co.

The Garrett farm in Rockport is home to a newborn "geep."

Experts say a geep is a sheep-goat hybrid, and is very rare because goats and sheep have a different number of chromosomes.

They are usually stillborn, and only a handful of cases are documented.

Officials with the Purdue Extension Office in Perry County said the animal certainly looks like a geep.

Family members say they plan to do genetic testing to make sure.

14 News spoke with the family. We're working on the story.

