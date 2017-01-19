Details announced for new Evansville boat racing event

Plans have been announced for a new boat racing event in Evansville.

City and Evansville HydroFest officials held a press conference Thursday morning to officially announce details for "Roar on the River." The three-day event will be held Labor Day weekend.

Randy Leintz from Evansville hydrofest. "This will be an up-close competition." pic.twitter.com/Hd1uBHa7r9 — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) January 19, 2017

Evansville hydrofest will be hosting this organization. @14News pic.twitter.com/VhDvh202Jy — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) January 19, 2017

Evansville hydrofest "has at least 33 teams committed to compete in Evansville" @14News — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) January 19, 2017

Admission will be $10 for adults and children under 12 are free. Wristbands will go on sale June 14.

"This is going to be great for downtown and drive a lot of people to the riverfront, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. "This was a phenomenal effort"

We're told race organizers started talking to the city last August about bringing the event to Evansville.

