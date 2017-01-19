Registration open for annual Owensboro Parks T-ball league

Do you have a little one who has been asking to play T-ball, Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department is now taking registrations for its annual T-ball league.

Players 3 to 6-year-olds will learn how to bat off the tee, throw, catch, and field a ball and engage in team sportsmanship.

The league begins in May through July 14. All games will be played at the Owensboro Softball Complex located in Jack C. Fisher Park.

The 3 & 4-year-old league will play on Monday or Tuesday evenings.

The 5 & 6-year-old league will play on Thursday evenings.

Game times will be at 5:45 p.m. or 6:50 p.m. for each league and will vary each week.

The registration fee is $56 per child. A sibling discount of $10 per child per is also available for each additional sibling registered after the first child who resides in the same household.

The deadline to register is March 31.

For more information, please call the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department at 270-687-8700 or visit www.owensboroparks.org.

