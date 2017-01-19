Owensville man arrested after tire slashing investigation

An Owensville man is in jail after an incident at the Big Oak Trailer Park.

According to the sheriff's office, just before two Wednesday afternoon, dispatch got a report about a disturbance in the 1700 block of Big Oak.

The sheriff's office says 38-year-old Kevin L. Knight was arrested after an investigation into a tire slashing that happened during the incident.

Knight is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

