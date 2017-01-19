Henderson Co. students attending presidential inauguration

More than 80 students from Henderson County are in Washington, D.C. to attend the presidential inauguration.

According to school officials, since the inauguration of President Clinton, South Middle School students and Henderson County High School students have been attending presidential inaugurations.

In the days before the ceremony, the students will visit historic monuments including Ford’s Theater, Kennedy Center, American History Museum, a night tour of the Monuments, the United States Capitol, Mount Vernon, and Arlington National Cemetery.

“Henderson County students will have the opportunity to see first-hand history in action with the presidential inauguration. The students who have read and studied history and our government now have the opportunity to witness it in action,” notes Megan Mortis, Public Information Officer.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.