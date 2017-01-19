WATCH: We have new information this morning about a police standoff in Owensboro.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

ABOVE FREEZING: Temperatures will continue to stay above freezing through early next week. After a brief break, rain is back in the forecast along with a few isolated thunderstorms. The severe weather threat will stay well to our south. Unseasonably mild air will push temps into the lower to middle 50's today, and into the lower to middle 60's on Friday and Saturday. The primary concern will be the potential for heavy rainfall.

OWENSBORO STANDOFF: We have new information this morning from Owensboro about the man involved in a standoff with police. As we reported last night, that man is 45-year-old Odis Barrett. That standoff lasted more than four hours, but did end peacefully. It started around 4:30 yesterday afternoon on West 4th Street. Officers were serving a warrant when they say Barrett shot at them and ran into someone's home on West 3rd near Goose Egg Park. Hillary Simon is following this story for us this morning.

INAUGURATION PREPS: One day ahead of his Inauguration, President-Elect Donald Trump is in the Washington, D.C. area. He arrived at Reagan National Airport in Arlington County last night. This afternoon he and vice president-elect mike pence will be at a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. And tonight, they'll attend the "Make America Great Again" welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

GEORGE H.W. BUSH UPDATE: Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are both in a Houston hospital. Bush 41 suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease. He's been sedated and is in the Intensive Care Unit.

HYDROFEST ANNOUNCEMENT: Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will announce plans for Evansville HydroFest today. That's what they'll call The American Power Boat Association's National Championship when it's hosted here this year.

IU BUZZER BEATER: Plus, the Indiana Hoosiers win at the buzzer against Penn State.

