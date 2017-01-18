Indiana senator proposes protest bill

An Indiana state senator from Posey County, who has represented the Southwest corner of the state since 2010, wants police to use any means necessary to stop protesters from blocking traffic.

Republican Senator Jim Tomes, of Wadesville, says protesters blocking off streets are not only a nuisance but those demonstrations could also turn deadly if they prevent or delay first responders from reaching an emergency.

A bill he proposed would give authorities 15 minutes to dispatch as many police officers as needed to break up a group of 10 or more people blocking a road.

Police would be required to "use any means necessary" to end a blockade. However, critics say the proposal raises serious legal questions and could go against First Amendment rights.

Tomes says he was inspired to propose the bill after watching disturbing newscasts of protests around the country.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.