Law enforcement looking out for speeding drivers in school zones

If you are driving near a school, you can bet you'll see a school zone sign, and as Sgt. Todd Ringle says, a lot of times people are going way too fast.

"She had a very puzzled look on her face," Sgt. Ringle said. "She had no idea what was going on, and again that's very common most people are just not paying attention to how fast they're going."

For troopers like Ringle, that's a concern, especially on State Road 261. There are five schools all within a few miles of each other, and the speed limit is a constant 35 miles per hour.

"It's very frustrating when we are working in a school zone area and we see so many people on their phones and we know that when we see a person talking on their phone or looking at their phone, they are a distracted driver," Sgt. Todd Ringle said.

In a ride along with Ringle, in a matter of minutes, he clocked 4 drivers speeding. One turned out to be driving on a suspended license and was taken to jail.

No matter what you're doing in the car, Ringle says it's important to pay attention on the roads and slow down, especially in school zones.

