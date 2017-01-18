Bagwell, Raines and "Pudge" Rodriguez get call from hall - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bagwell, Raines and "Pudge" Rodriguez get call from hall

Posted by Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
Connect
NEW YORK, NY (AP) -

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez have been elected to baseball's Hall of Fame, earning the honor as Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero fell just short.
    
Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were passed over for the fifth straight  year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America but received significantly more votes this time and could be in position to gain election in future votes.
    
Bagwell drew 86.2 percent and Raines got 86 percent. Rodriguez had 76 percent - he received four more votes than the necessary 332 of 442 (75 percent).
    
Hoffman was five votes shy and Guerrero 15 short.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • LOCALMore>>

  • LOCASH to play at Friday After 5 this year

    LOCASH to play at Friday After 5 this year

    Friday, April 21 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-04-22 01:02:34 GMT

    Friday After 5 revealed its lineup today and this year, the weekend party will be hosting one of the biggest names in it's history, LOCASH. 

    More >>

    Friday After 5 revealed its lineup today and this year, the weekend party will be hosting one of the biggest names in it's history, LOCASH. 

    More >>

  • Rain delays, cancels events at Henderson Tri-Fest

    Rain delays, cancels events at Henderson Tri-Fest

    Friday, April 21 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-04-22 00:36:09 GMT

    The "Movie in the Park" at the Henderson Trifest  was cancelled due to the wet weather. But vendors say a little rain won't run them out of town. The food booths have been open since 11am. And all of the proceeds go towards local non-profits. Over the years, the Breakfast Lions Club has raised about 600,000 dollars from its Trifest booths. Food vendors tell me this event is too important for them to just pack up and go home.  "People with kids...

    More >>

    The "Movie in the Park" at the Henderson Trifest  was cancelled due to the wet weather. But vendors say a little rain won't run them out of town. The food booths have been open since 11am. And all of the proceeds go towards local non-profits. Over the years, the Breakfast Lions Club has raised about 600,000 dollars from its Trifest booths. Food vendors tell me this event is too important for them to just pack up and go home.  "People with kids...

    More >>

  • Owensboro residents start petition to save Cravens Pool

    Owensboro residents start petition to save Cravens Pool

    Friday, April 21 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-04-22 00:16:23 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    "I cannot believe they are doing that. I cannot. I raised my kids by myself in this area, and that was a lifesaver that we could come over here. We did not have money to do anything else. A lot of people in this neighborhood are in that same situation," said Linda Jackson

    More >>

    "I cannot believe they are doing that. I cannot. I raised my kids by myself in this area, and that was a lifesaver that we could come over here. We did not have money to do anything else. A lot of people in this neighborhood are in that same situation," said Linda Jackson

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly