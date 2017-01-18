Tri-State woman headed to Washington D.C. for The Women's March - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Tri-State woman headed to Washington D.C. for The Women's March on Washington

By Lauren Artino, Reporter
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Susan Hyatt is a life coach and author passionate about helping women create a life they love.

"I absolutely want to help women use their voice, find their voice, make a scene," says Susan.

We caught up with her as she packed for the nation's capitol.

Susan and a group of friends will join thousands of women this weekend, just one day after Donald Trump's Inauguration for The Women's March on Washington.

Even though her dinner for Hillary Clinton didn't pan out, she's still going to throw a party.

"I decided to still host the dinner, call it "Girlfriends Gone Nasty" for all of us Nasty Women. And then the march became a thing.

Tump called Clinton a nasty woman during one of the presidential debates. 

"I think the Country needs to see that this many women care enough to come by car, bus, plane, train and comes together and say, 'This is not the kind of President that represents us.'"

Hyatt tells us she hopes this march will inspire change and let lawmakers know women won't back down when it comes to their rights.

"I'm hoping I feel motivated to keep going. You know, by seeing so many women coming together for one cause."

More than 1-million people are signed up to walk in marches across the world this weekend -- all in support of women's rights.

The Women’s March on Washington is Saturday, one day after Donald Trump's Inauguration.

