New FDA Policy Affects Tri-State Farmers and Veterinarians - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New FDA Policy Affects Tri-State Farmers and Veterinarians

By Aesia Toliver, Reporter
PIKE CO., IN (WFIE) -

Under the FDA policy called The Veterinary Feed Directive, antibiotics that are needed to treat people cannot legally be given to healthy animals to speed their growth.

From now on, food animals can only be given medication under the supervision of a veterinarian.

They used to be readily available so some farmers would just put antibiotics in the feed of all the animals, even if only one or two were sick.
Randy Leistner from Leistner Farm has been in the cow-calf business for several decades. He says he thinks this will make people more aware of their animals.

"To me, it's a good thing because it's going to make people, the consumer, more aware of what's happening. And that what we're all about is producing a product for the consumer," said Randy Leistner.

Leistner says this will help lower how much antibiotics farmers have to buy, which could actually make the process cheaper.

While the farmers have to request the prescription, it seems the real burden of the new rules falls on veterinarians.

Kenneth Eck, the Purdue extension educator says some are worried all the extra work will put too big of a strain on the few livestock veterinarians around. 

"The biggest challenge is that one, the farmers need to know more about what they're going to be doing in the future, how this affects their individual farms in the tristate area and also our other challenge is we just don't have enough large animal veterinarians," said Kenneth Eck.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

