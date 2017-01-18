Owensboro man arrested after standoff with police ends peacefully

An Owensboro man was arrested after a standoff with police ended peacefully.

It started around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West 4th Street.

Officers were serving a warrant when they say 37-year-old Odis Barrett shot at them and ran into someone's home on West 3rd.

Police and Barrett's family members used a bullhorn to try to talk him out.

When the man fired at officers.. He ran into a home on West 3rd. This man's home. pic.twitter.com/jtjniA6w3W — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) January 19, 2017

The standoff lasted for four and a half hours before Barrett walked out and surrendered to police.

Barrett was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center. He is facing three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing police, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police aren't saying why they went after Barrett in the first place. He's also charged with two counts of drug trafficking, but it's not clear yet how those charges came about.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.