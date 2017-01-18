LIVE: Inauguration of Donald J. Trump

We will be live streaming the Inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

You can watch it here at 10:30 a.m. CT or on our free 14 News mobile app.

[Mobile users click here to watch the live stream]

We will carry NBC coverage beginning at 9 a.m. CT on 14 WFIE.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.