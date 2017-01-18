Expect traffic headache on Hwy 41 while crews repair railroad tr - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Expect traffic headache on Hwy 41 while crews repair railroad tracks

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Lauren Artino, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Traffic is moving slowly on Highway 41 while CSX crews get ready to repair a section of railroad tracks near the Motel 6, north of Lynch Road.

INDOT crews were busy Wednesday prepping traffic routes to ease congestion for drivers. Orange barrels are lined up along a few miles of the road and new speed limit signs, slowing drivers down to 35 miles per hour.

Traffic will be routed into the southbound lanes tomorrow and then on Monday, officials expect to shift traffic to the northbound lanes. 

Drivers will use crossovers at Lynch and Saint George Roads.

INDOT officials tell us work is expected to run through next week.

They remind drivers to prepare for traffic congestion, especially at peak hours

