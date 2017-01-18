Man met on "Tinder" charged with rape in Dubois Co.

An Alabama man, who state police say was in Indiana for work, is charged with raping a woman he met on Tinder.

Jeffrey Scott Vanherreweghe, 23, is also charged with sexual battery and criminal confinement.

The victim says she met Vanherreweghe, along with some of his co-workers, at the Quality Inn Hotel in Huntingburg.

She says the two went into a hotel room alone when Vanherreweghe became violent and started performing several sexual acts against her will.

She says his co-workers started banging on the door when they heard her screams, but Vanherreweghe wouldn't let her go.

State police say the co-workers were eventually able to get a key from the front desk and helped her get away.

The victim was treated at an Evansville hospital.

