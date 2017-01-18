Owensboro students heading to DC for presidential inauguration

Around 50 Owensboro students head out to Washington DC Wednesday night for the presidential inauguration on Friday.

Owensboro High School students have been making this trip since 1992. All juniors and seniors could sign up for the trip which includes seeing some tour sites along with witnessing the historic presidential inauguration.

Students say this experience will bring a textbook story to life.

The group will head back to Owensboro on Sunday.

