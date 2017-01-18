Norman Barassi sentenced in 2014 murder - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Norman Barassi sentenced in 2014 murder

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Steve Maugeri, Reporter
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

Norman Barassi will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of the 2014 murder of Phillip Phelps.

A Hopkins County jury found Barassi guilty of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Barassi testified before the jury began deliberating on Wednesday.

He told them the other man involved in the murder, Zachary McPeak, stabbed Phelps at a remote area near Nebo, which is close to where Phelps used to live.

Barassi said that Phelps was unconscious until they arrived at that remote area. When he regained consciousness, Phelps began fighting with McPeak.

Barassi said he intervened and knocked the knife out of McPeak's hand. He said he later threw the knife into a pond and admitted to helping drag Phelps' body into the water.

He told the court he didn't want to be involved and he didn't call police when he got home. He says that's the only thing he did wrong.

The knife used in the stabbing has not been found.

McPeak took a plea deal in October.

Barassi was also sentenced to five years for the tampering with physical evidence charge. It will run concurrently with the life sentenced for the murder charge.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • LOCASH to play at Friday After 5 this year

    LOCASH to play at Friday After 5 this year

    Friday, April 21 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-04-22 01:02:34 GMT

    Friday After 5 revealed its lineup today and this year, the weekend party will be hosting one of the biggest names in it's history, LOCASH. 

    More >>

    Friday After 5 revealed its lineup today and this year, the weekend party will be hosting one of the biggest names in it's history, LOCASH. 

    More >>

  • Rain delays, cancels events at Henderson Tri-Fest

    Rain delays, cancels events at Henderson Tri-Fest

    Friday, April 21 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-04-22 00:36:09 GMT

    The "Movie in the Park" at the Henderson Trifest  was cancelled due to the wet weather. But vendors say a little rain won't run them out of town. The food booths have been open since 11am. And all of the proceeds go towards local non-profits. Over the years, the Breakfast Lions Club has raised about 600,000 dollars from its Trifest booths. Food vendors tell me this event is too important for them to just pack up and go home.  "People with kids...

    More >>

    The "Movie in the Park" at the Henderson Trifest  was cancelled due to the wet weather. But vendors say a little rain won't run them out of town. The food booths have been open since 11am. And all of the proceeds go towards local non-profits. Over the years, the Breakfast Lions Club has raised about 600,000 dollars from its Trifest booths. Food vendors tell me this event is too important for them to just pack up and go home.  "People with kids...

    More >>

  • Owensboro residents start petition to save Cravens Pool

    Owensboro residents start petition to save Cravens Pool

    Friday, April 21 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-04-22 00:16:23 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    "I cannot believe they are doing that. I cannot. I raised my kids by myself in this area, and that was a lifesaver that we could come over here. We did not have money to do anything else. A lot of people in this neighborhood are in that same situation," said Linda Jackson

    More >>

    "I cannot believe they are doing that. I cannot. I raised my kids by myself in this area, and that was a lifesaver that we could come over here. We did not have money to do anything else. A lot of people in this neighborhood are in that same situation," said Linda Jackson

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly