Norman Barassi sentenced in 2014 murder

Norman Barassi will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty of the 2014 murder of Phillip Phelps.

A Hopkins County jury found Barassi guilty of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Barassi testified before the jury began deliberating on Wednesday.

He told them the other man involved in the murder, Zachary McPeak, stabbed Phelps at a remote area near Nebo, which is close to where Phelps used to live.

Barassi said that Phelps was unconscious until they arrived at that remote area. When he regained consciousness, Phelps began fighting with McPeak.

Barassi said he intervened and knocked the knife out of McPeak's hand. He said he later threw the knife into a pond and admitted to helping drag Phelps' body into the water.

He told the court he didn't want to be involved and he didn't call police when he got home. He says that's the only thing he did wrong.

The knife used in the stabbing has not been found.

McPeak took a plea deal in October.

Barassi was also sentenced to five years for the tampering with physical evidence charge. It will run concurrently with the life sentenced for the murder charge.

