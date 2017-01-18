Newburgh man jailed on child porn charge

A Newburgh man is in the Warrick County Jail on a child pornography charge.

Sheriff's deputies say they arrested 25-year old Joshua Bolin after a month-long investigation into reports of harassment and inappropriate communications with several victims through online services.

Investigators searched Bolin's home and charged him with possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.

If you have any information related to the investigation, you're asked to call the Warrick County Sheriff's office.

