WorkOne facing significant cuts in funding

WorkOne, a company that serves nine different counties in the Tri-State, is facing significant funding cuts this year.

From 2016 to 2017, the company is losing $400,000 in funding, which employees say is forcing them to make some changes.

This comes as no surprise to the company, though. Since learning about the cuts, they've already looked at some cost saving measures.

Although the company is facing these cuts, it's not necessarily for a bad reason.

"Our funding is based on a number of factors, one of them being the unemployment rate, one of them being people living in poverty and our region has done very well with our unemployment rate, it's very low," said Executive Director of WorkOne, Jim Heck.

Heck also tells us WorkOne offices in Kentucky are undergoing changes within the company as well.

