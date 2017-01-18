Watch out for deer crossing Hwy 41 this weekend

A traffic alert for drivers in Henderson: be on the lookout for deer crossing Highway 41.

The Ohio River is expected to crest this weekend around 39 feet. When the river reaches about 40 feet, deer that normally pass under the twin bridges are cut off by floodwaters.

Kentucky Transportation officials are putting up message boards to warn drivers.

The biggest area of concerns is right by the bridge and across from Audubon Park.

