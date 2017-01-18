Daviess Co. toddler recovering after falling out of moving vehicle

A two-year-old in Daviess County is recovering from her injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies say the child's mother and another woman had just left the jail with three children in the backseat.

Deputies say the toddler opened the rear driver's side door and fell onto the pavement. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say none of the children were in safety seats.

The case is still under investigation.

