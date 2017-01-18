Daviess Co. toddler recovering after falling out of moving vehic - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Daviess Co. toddler recovering after falling out of moving vehicle

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) -

A two-year-old in Daviess County is recovering from her injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle. 

Sheriff's deputies say the child's mother and another woman had just left the jail with three children in the backseat. 

Deputies say the toddler opened the rear driver's side door and fell onto the pavement.  She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

Investigators say none of the children were in safety seats.  

The case is still under investigation.  

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • LOCASH to play at Friday After 5 this year

    LOCASH to play at Friday After 5 this year

    Friday, April 21 2017 9:02 PM EDT2017-04-22 01:02:34 GMT

    Friday After 5 revealed its lineup today and this year, the weekend party will be hosting one of the biggest names in it's history, LOCASH. 

    More >>

    Friday After 5 revealed its lineup today and this year, the weekend party will be hosting one of the biggest names in it's history, LOCASH. 

    More >>

  • Rain delays, cancels events at Henderson Tri-Fest

    Rain delays, cancels events at Henderson Tri-Fest

    Friday, April 21 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-04-22 00:36:09 GMT

    The "Movie in the Park" at the Henderson Trifest  was cancelled due to the wet weather. But vendors say a little rain won't run them out of town. The food booths have been open since 11am. And all of the proceeds go towards local non-profits. Over the years, the Breakfast Lions Club has raised about 600,000 dollars from its Trifest booths. Food vendors tell me this event is too important for them to just pack up and go home.  "People with kids...

    More >>

    The "Movie in the Park" at the Henderson Trifest  was cancelled due to the wet weather. But vendors say a little rain won't run them out of town. The food booths have been open since 11am. And all of the proceeds go towards local non-profits. Over the years, the Breakfast Lions Club has raised about 600,000 dollars from its Trifest booths. Food vendors tell me this event is too important for them to just pack up and go home.  "People with kids...

    More >>

  • Owensboro residents start petition to save Cravens Pool

    Owensboro residents start petition to save Cravens Pool

    Friday, April 21 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-04-22 00:16:23 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    "I cannot believe they are doing that. I cannot. I raised my kids by myself in this area, and that was a lifesaver that we could come over here. We did not have money to do anything else. A lot of people in this neighborhood are in that same situation," said Linda Jackson

    More >>

    "I cannot believe they are doing that. I cannot. I raised my kids by myself in this area, and that was a lifesaver that we could come over here. We did not have money to do anything else. A lot of people in this neighborhood are in that same situation," said Linda Jackson

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly