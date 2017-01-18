Daviess Co. toddler recovering after falling out of moving vehicle

Friday After 5 revealed its lineup today and this year, the weekend party will be hosting one of the biggest names in it's history, LOCASH.More >>
The "Movie in the Park" at the Henderson Trifest was cancelled due to the wet weather. But vendors say a little rain won't run them out of town. The food booths have been open since 11am. And all of the proceeds go towards local non-profits. Over the years, the Breakfast Lions Club has raised about 600,000 dollars from its Trifest booths. Food vendors tell me this event is too important for them to just pack up and go home. "People with kids...More >>
"I cannot believe they are doing that. I cannot. I raised my kids by myself in this area, and that was a lifesaver that we could come over here. We did not have money to do anything else. A lot of people in this neighborhood are in that same situation," said Linda JacksonMore >>
A man who police say molested a 4 year old girl was sentenced this week to 79 years in prison.More >>
Fifth Street and Tenth Street Elementary students could soon be under one roof.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
The nation breathed a sigh of relief after the suspect and victim at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found safe.More >>
