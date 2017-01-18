Mayor Winnecke to announce new boat racing event coming to Evansville

This flyer was posted on the Evansville Hydrofest event's Facebook page this week.

A new boat racing event is coming to Evansville.

We're learning the city will host the 2017 American Power Boat Association National Championships later this year.

APBA's Executive Director Patrick Mell tells us inboard hydroplane racing is the most popular event for the organization, often drawing in large spectator crowds up to 200,000.

Mell tells us APBA officials started communicating with Evansville city leaders in August 2016 in hopes to bring the North American Championships to the riverfront.

Now it's official. Evansville's HydroFest, or "Roar on the River", will kick off Labor Day weekend, September 1-3. According to APBA, there will be seven championship races throughout the weekend.

Randy Lientz, of Evansville, is taking the reigns on the event and is advertising it already. You can view the event's Facebook page here. To learn more about hydroplane racing and APBA, click here.

We're told tickets will go on sale soon. Mell says tickets are usually affordable, but city officials mandate the prices.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.