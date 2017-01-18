EPD trying to identify suspect accused of using stolen credit card

Evansville police are asking for your help identifying a man accused of using a stolen credit card.

Police say a vehicle was broken into on November 27, 2016 in the parking lot of Garvinwood Baptist Church at 19 N. Englewood. They say when the vehicle was broken into, a cell phone and wallet was stolen.

A credit card inside the wallet was used at Variety Village (Ronnie's Fruit Stand) the same day.

If you know the person suspected of using the credit card, you are asked to call Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-7994.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.