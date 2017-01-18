LIVE: President Obama holding final news conference before leaving office

The "Movie in the Park" at the Henderson Trifest was cancelled due to the wet weather. But vendors say a little rain won't run them out of town. The food booths have been open since 11am. And all of the proceeds go towards local non-profits. Over the years, the Breakfast Lions Club has raised about 600,000 dollars from its Trifest booths. Food vendors tell me this event is too important for them to just pack up and go home. "People with kids...More >>
"I cannot believe they are doing that. I cannot. I raised my kids by myself in this area, and that was a lifesaver that we could come over here. We did not have money to do anything else. A lot of people in this neighborhood are in that same situation," said Linda JacksonMore >>
A man who police say molested a 4 year old girl was sentenced this week to 79 years in prison.More >>
Fifth Street and Tenth Street Elementary students could soon be under one roof.More >>
A Guns and Hoses fighter and the "inspiration" behind the boxing event hold a special bond.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.More >>
Three men were robbed, and one of them shot, after their car broke down on Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.More >>
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office released dash cam video of a high-speed chase that ended with the death of a motorcyclist Wednesday night.More >>
A man and his attorney were fighting a $128 ticket he received back in Jan. for leaving his car in the driveway.More >>
