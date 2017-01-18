LIVE: President Obama holding final news conference before leavi - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

LIVE: President Obama holding final news conference before leaving office

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(NBC) (NBC)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFIE) -

President Obama is holding his final news conference before leaving office.

[WATCH it live here.]

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly