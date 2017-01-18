Father & son charged with robbing, carjacking CSX employees

A father and son are facing charges after they allegedly robbed and carjacked two CSX railroad employees and a driver for PTI transportation.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Monday, just before 7 p.m., deputies went to check out a call about a holdup in progress in the 1600 block of Allens Lane.

The CSX employees and PTI driver told the deputies that they had just been robbed at gunpoint and had their company vehicle stolen.

They told deputies that they were sitting in the PTI transportation van, waiting for a train to arrive so that the CSX employees could start their shift when two men with guns came up and ordered them to get out of the vehicle.

The suspects told the victims to put their hands up and place their wallets and cell phones on top of their vehicle. They then let the victims go, but not before one of the suspects threatened them by saying, “You`re lucky I`m going to let you live tonight.”

The suspects then drove off in the PTI van.

Later, around 1:30 Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a home in the 13000 block of St. Wendel Road about a burglary.

The victim said he had been asleep on his couch when he heard two loud bangs and a crash. When the victim went to check it out he found glass lying all over his kitchen floor and then heard two men yelling in his attached garage.

We're told he then called 911 and armed himself with a rifle, but the suspects were able to get away with gun taken from the victim’s garage.

The sheriff's office says they were able to use footage from a security camera on the property to see that the suspects in the burglary were driving the stolen PTI transportation van from Allens Lane.

Investigators were able to identify the suspects as 40-year-old Gary Whittington Jr. and 21-year-old Gary Elijah Whittington. They were both found and arrested at a home in the 800 block of Allens Lane.

Both suspects are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Deputies later found the stolen van in the Fulton Terrace area of Evansville.

