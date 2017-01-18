Police: Man shot while standing in Owensboro alley

Owensboro police are searching for the person who shot a man Wednesday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. in an alley right behind Kendall Perkins Park in the 1100 block of West 4th Street. We're told it's not the first crime that's happened in that area lately.

This happened right behind Kendall-Perkins park... Only a few blocks from the past 2 shootings in Owensboro. pic.twitter.com/CaLt1OWr20 — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) January 18, 2017

We're told 32-year-old Daniel Williams was standing in an alley when he was shot in the hip. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A family who was packing their truck and moving out told us the decision was last minute after they heard about this shooting behind their home.

I just spoke with a family literally moving out today. It wasn't planned..this latest shooting made the decision for them. pic.twitter.com/zM444Vcqrz — Shaelie Clark (@Shaelie14News) January 18, 2017

Another neighbor told us they weren't too worried about the other shootings, which happend a street behind them, but this time it was closer to their backyard and now they are worried.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about what happened, call the Owensboro Police Department.

