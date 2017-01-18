Job fair planned for new Owensboro call center

Call center jobs announced last fall in Owensboro now need to be filled.

Alorica is looking to fill 840 positions.

The company is holding a job fair Jan. 25-26, at the Hampton Inn on West 2nd Street. Times are 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials with Alorica say applicants should bring a resume. Interviews will be held on the spot, so you could be offered a position that day.

You must be at least 18, have a high school diploma or GED, be able to work full time, and submit to a background check and drug screen.

Alorica is a California-based company with the largest customer service solutions provider in the country and third largest globally. They also serve two top U.S. brands in six distinct industries.

The company announced plans to move into the former BB&T building back in September. They hope to have the call center up and running this spring.

