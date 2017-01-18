Toddler falls out of moving car in Daviess Co., KY

A two-year-old girl fell out of a moving car in Daviess County.

The sheriff's office says the car was pulling on to Highway 144 near the detention center Tuesday afternoon when back door somehow came open and the girl fell onto the street.

She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Deputies say none of the three children inside the car were in safety seats.

We're told the investigation continues.

