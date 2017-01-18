Evansville home destroyed by fire

Evansville police are investigating reports of shots fired in the area of Rheinhardt and Saint James.More >>
A sophomore at Southridge High School has passed away unexpectedly. The Dubois County Herald reports 16-year-old Lexi Mattingly died Thursday.More >>
A Henderson man was arrested Friday morning in the shooting of Rashaud Harvey.More >>
Deputies in Posey County arrested several suspects during a drug round up Friday morning.More >>
A school bus nearly filled with children was hit by a car in Webster County.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.More >>
