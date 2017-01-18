Evansville home destroyed by fire

A house was destroyed by fire on Evansville's south side.

Crews were at the house on Cass Avenue near Judson Street around midnight Wednesday morning.

Flames were shooting from the house when firefighters got there.

EFD says someone does live in the home but wasn't there when the fire started.

No one was hurt.

