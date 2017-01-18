WATCH: An Evansville home was destroyed by fire overnight.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

STILL ABOVE NORMAL: Another relatively mild day with temperatures running about 10 degrees above average. We have a chance to see a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon, but overall we will be mostly cloudy today. High temperatures in the lower 50's. Krista McEnany has the 14 First Alert forecast.

EVANSVILLE FIRE: A house was destroyed by fire on the south side of the city overnight. Fire crews were on scene just after midnight in the 300 block of Cass Avenue. We're told flames were shooting from the house when departments arrived.

STATE OF THE STATE: Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb gave his State of the State speech last night, didn't shy away from what he hopes to accomplish during his term. Hillary Simon takes a closer look at what he is proposing.

TRUMP INAUGURATION: It will be a busy day in Washington, D.C. With only two days left until the main event, the final preparations are underway for Donald Trump's inauguration. The event will draw a big crowd, although not everyone will be cheering on the new president. We'll have the story.

HENDERSON SMOKING ORDINANCE: City leaders in Henderson are about to change the rules on smoking. There was a packed house inside the city building for a commissioners work session.

The city's smoking ordinance is a decade old now, and officials are pushing to revise the rules.

BASEBALL HALL OF FAME: We'll find out later today if the baseball hall of fame will be getting any new members. Among the notables who could be named to the hall this year are Tim Raines, Trevor Hoffman, Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez.

