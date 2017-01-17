City Commission looking to hire more police officers

The city of Owensboro is growing and city leaders think the police force should too. But first, they have to make room in next year's budget.

City commission held their first reading on an ordinance that would amend next year's budget to hire seven more officers. If the city commission passes the amendment next month, the police department would immediately begin the recruiting process.

We're told hiring wouldn't happen until the summer when the new budget starts. Once the candidates are chosen, they will spend the next several months at the police academy and training on the job.

"We need to increase the number of officers that patrol those general areas because increased traffic flow and potential for thefts. As Gateway commons is under construction we need to increase patrols to severe as a deterrent for crime,” said Arthur Ealum, Owensboro Police Chief.

The new officers are expected to be working in the streets summer of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.