EPD investigate crash involving pedestrian

Evansville police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers tell us a man walking across Diamond Avenue was hit by a car. It happened near the Heidelbach intersection.

Witnesses told police the man looked like he was trying to intentionally get hit. Police still trying to figure out if that is true.

He was taken to hospital with a head injury.

The driver of the car was given a blood alcohol test, but no charges are expected to be filed.

