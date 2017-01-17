New road and roundabout coming to Princeton

City leaders in Princeton want to draw even more business to town.

Mayor Brad Schmitt tells us a new road and roundabout can't hurt. That's why they're planning to build both not far from the Toyota Boshuku Plant.

They'll pay for this with $650,000 from a Community Crossings state grant, which help cities rebuild roads and bridges.

Schmitt says they're planning to connect an existing roundabout on Second Avenue to a new one on Richland Creek Drive in Princeton, creating a new road in the process.

Officials are waiting on an archaeological survey before they turn any dirt.

Work on that project is expected to start later this year.

