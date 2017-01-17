Indiana roads could be upgraded, but at an increased cost to tax payers

Indiana motorists should be willing to invest a little more in order to boost funding for the state's highways. That was a key theme during Governor Eric Holcomb's State of the State address Tuesday night.

The new Republican governor used his speech to address five key topics -- everything from the state's roads, to its workforce, to the growing drug epidemic.

Speaking before the Senate and the House for the first time as governor, Eric Holcomb used the platform to call for a long-term infrastructure plan by possibly increasing taxes.

"If we ask Hoosiers to invest a little more, to meet the need, the return is going to be well worth it for them, for our communities, and for our economy," said Holcomb.

Although Holcomb said in his speech that he's open to all funding options, he has said before that he supports increasing the state's 18-cents a gallon gas tax to pay for road upgrades including I-69 from Evansville to Ft. Wayne.

"Since the year 2000, deaths from drug overdoses have increased 500-percent and we are 15th in the country in overdose fatalities," said Holcomb.

When it comes to the state's growing drug epidemic he says his plan is to attack the problem on all fronts, including prevention, treatment, and enforcement.

"We also plan to limit the amount of controlled substances, prescriptions and refills, enhance penalties for those who commit pharmacy robberies, and upgrade the Indiana State Police labs," said Holcomb.

While pointing out Mayor Lloyd Winnecke in the audience, Governor Holcomb said he will continue to support the Regional Cities initiative, something Evansville was recently awarded, by investing four million dollars more in this budget.

When addressing education and the workforce, the governor says the state will invest two million dollars to create a regional "Jobs Ready Grants" program to address the two million Hoosiers who do not have the education and skills needed for today's jobs.

He also says he wants Wi-Fi in more classrooms.

"I've called for us to double the state's investment in pre-kindergarten to 20-million dollars annually."

Holcomb also said regardless of party the Governor should be able to choose his education partner, so he's proposing that the State Superintendent should be appointed by the Governor beginning in 2021.

